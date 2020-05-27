Norman, Sadie

School: Fulton High School
Future plans: I plan to go to Calvin University and swim on the team there.
Accomplishments: River Bend Education Foundation Scholarship,Ralph F. Schepler Scholarship, 200 Medley Relay Record, NHS two years, Rotary Club, International Thespian
Extracurriculars: Swimming, Track and Field,Thespians, BLiND, Key Club, SADA, Class Officer, Science Club
Favorite quote: Live as if you were born to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.
Favorite memory: Breaking the 200 Medley Relay with my sisters and one of our best friends.
Advice to future generations: Always try something new!
Parents' names: Keith and Vicki Norman