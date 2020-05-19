Norman, Sara

School: Fulton High School
Future plans: I will be attending Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL. I will be studying architectural engineering and also be on the women’s swim & dive team.
Accomplishments: Illinois State Scholar Rock River Chapter DAR ONU Presidential Scholarship ONU Swimming Scholarship Flikkema Foundation Scholarship RBEF Scholarship E.A.S.Y Scholarship RBEA Higher Education Scholarship Ralph F. Shepler Scholarship Rotary Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Swimming Track Band Jazz Band Choir Student Council Key Club Science Club Thespians SADA BLIND National Honors Society
Favorite quote: “The best is yet to come”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory in school was trying out for my first play, and getting to act under the direction of my older brother, Sam. I had a blast playing an old lady, and I was involved in every play since then.
Advice to future generations: Don’t let society change who you are, just be yourself. You’ll find your true friends this way, and make the best memories. It doesn’t matter who other people want you to be, it matters who you want to be.
Parents' names: Keith & Vicki Norman