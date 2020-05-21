Norman, Sydney

School: Fulton High School
Future plans: Attending Clarke University in Dubuque, IA studying Pre-Physical Therapy: Psychology running on the track and field team.
Accomplishments: Graduated Magna Cum Laude, broke the 200 medley relay in swimming with my sisters, broke the high jump record, went to indoor and outdoor state for high jump, international thespian
Extracurriculars: Swimming, track and field, key club, BLIND leader, national Honor Society, thespians, student council, and piano
Favorite quote: What feels like the end is often the beginning
Favorite memory: Breaking the high jump record at the Steamer Invite meet with all my family and friends watching.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy all the moments high school has to offer because the 4 years go by fast.
Parents' names: Keith and Vicki Norman