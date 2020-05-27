Price, Kira

School: Clinton High School
Future plans: Attending the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business majoring in Business Finance and minoring in Spanish, accepted into the honors program and plans to receive her MBA in their 5 year Accelerated program
Accomplishments: CHS 2020 Valedictorian, perfect attendance all of high school, Better Business Bureau Student of Integrity Scholarship, Governor’s Scholar Award, Des Moines Register All State Award, Gold Key Award for the Back to School Bash, Spanish Excellence Award, Volleyball All-Conference Academic Honors, Quad City Times Rising Star Award, YWCA’s Young Woman of Achievement, Elks State Level Scholarship, Lions Club New Voice Award in the Area of Marketing
Extracurriculars: Leo’s Club, President of National Honor Society, President of Interact, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Varsity Co-Captain of CHS Volleyball Program, Students Against Destructive Decisions
Favorite quote: “The highest form of knowledge is empathy.” - Bill Bullard
Favorite memory: FBLA conferences at the local, regional, and national levels, traveling with the CHS Volleyball program, and serving the community.
Advice to future generations: Do not settle for anything less than all you desire.
Parents' names: Maggi Price