Striley, Sara

School: Camanche High School
Future plans: Sara will be attending Iowa State University this fall in pursuit of a bachelors degree and minor in music. She hopes to be a member of the ISU concert band while attending (flute).
Accomplishments: Sara has been on the honor roll and member of the 3.0+ club all through high school. She has been an outstanding member of the high school band and was selected (by audition) to the prestigious Dorian Honor Band at Luther College for three consecutive years. She was selected as drum major for the CHS band for the 2020 marching band season, including leading the band in several competitions.
Extracurriculars: Sara served in student council and assisted underclass students with mentoring and tutoring in the band. She has also been involved in civics, including service as a voting delegate to 2020 county, state, and (soon) state conventions.
Favorite quote: "We are all stories in the end so make it a good one." - Dr. Who
Favorite memory: Performing with the CHS band at Disneyworld!
Advice to future generations: Take college classes through your high school since they are free to students and it allows you to earn college credits and even a degree, while still in high school.
Parents' names: Tim and Karen Striley