Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Periods of rain and snow tapering off this evening. Partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow tapering off this evening. Partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.