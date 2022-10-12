A core American principle is the freedom to choose our own identity and destiny, while striving to create fulfilling lives for ourselves and family. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how intensely Americans value our Constitutional freedom to make personal decisions without unfair and unreasonable government restraints. That changed when Roe vs. Wade was overthrown.
Subsequent to Roe, rulings by Democrat- and Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices, citing the 14th Amendment, affirmed women’s bodily autonomy, and privacy/protection of procreation and medical treatment. In rushing to ban abortion, legislators have taken that freedom from women, using religious and political ideologies full of disinformation – not objective, evidence-based facts.
Gestational age bans, like “20-week bans,” pretend to establish a date of conception, but don’t reflect standard medical realities. (American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.) Governor Reynolds, stating “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat… (IPR, 8/11/22),” has filed a motion to reinstate Iowa’s six weeks…” fetal heartbeat law.” At six-weeks there is no heart, only the beginnings of a tube in a cluster of cells that generates sporadic electrical impulses.
Gestational age laws are blunt instruments reflecting lawmakers’ personal agendas. Recent headlines about Ohio’s “fetal heartbeat law” preventing a 10-year-old rape victim from having an abortion, and the 36-year-old Texas mother of three forced to carry a fetus with no skull, but a heartbeat, could be Iowa’s future.
Our society is complex and diverse, encompassing multiple truths. Informed governance using dispassionate, rational analysis should dictate public policy. Approximately 8% of all pregnancies develop serious complications for mother and/or fetus. The Dobbs vs. Jackson decision opens doctors, and patients, to criminal charges should someone disagree with medical decisions concerning the health and safety of a pregnant person.
Studies show, legal or not, abortion numbers stay roughly the same. Access to methods for preventing pregnancies should be expanding, however hardliners are creating obstacles. Mercy Hospitals/Clinics in Iowa no longer provide contraception in any form.
We need to elect Deidre DeJear, Eric VanLanker, Christina Bohannan, Kay Pence, Jed Ganzer, and Jenny Hansen, who are dedicated to leading with Iowa values, putting fellow Iowans before party.
Julie Ann Neely, Delmar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.