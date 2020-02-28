CLINTON — Maxine Wagner of Clinton will celebrate her 100th birthday March 5. Cards may be mailed to her at 1111 Pershing Blvd., Clinton, IA 52732.
Maxine Mauck Wagner was born March 5, 1920 in Garwin, Iowa. She was the only girl of four children. She is the mother of three children and has two grandsons and six great-grandchildren.
She started teaching dance in 1934 and taught for 47 years. She taught at St. Mary's, Sacred Heart and Our Ladies of Angels. She owned and operated a dance studio in her home for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.