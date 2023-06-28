NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted to a mixed close on Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%, but held on to a gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.
General Mills had one of the larger drops after the maker of cereals and other foods reported weaker revenue than expected. That helped drag down stocks of several other food companies. Cruise operators continued to steam higher. They’ve been strong this year on hopes for strong demand by passengers looking for vacations. Trading was relatively quiet in markets elsewhere.
On the winning side of Wall Street was AeroVironment, which rose 3.8%. The maker of unmanned aircraft, tactical missile systems and other equipment used by the U.S. military and in Ukraine reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. It also gave a stronger forecast for upcoming results than analysts expected amid what it called a record backlog.
Cruise operators were also steaming ahead, continuing a strong year built on hopes for strong demand for vacations. Carnival jumped 7.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 and has more than doubled so far this year. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings gained 6.7%.
A day earlier, other travel-related stocks helped lead the market after Delta Air Lines said it's still seeing pent-up demand from fliers looking to make up for lost time during the pandemic.
Elsewhere in markets, trading was relatively quiet. Stock indexes rose in Europe and were mixed in Asia. Treasury yields fell.
The big question for markets worldwide is whether economies will continue to be able to avoid falling into recession despite the weight of much higher interest rates meant to bring down inflation.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated Wednesday that stubborn inflation means interest rates will need to stay high. The Fed has said it expects to raise rates one or two more times this year, while the European Central Bank and others have sounded even more aggressive.
