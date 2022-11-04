Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 54F. NE winds shifting to SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 54F. NE winds shifting to SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.