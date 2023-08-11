TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY:
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers likely between 10pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.