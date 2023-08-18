TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tags

Trending Video