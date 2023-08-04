TODAY’S LOCAL WEATHER
TODAY:A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
