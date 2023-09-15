TODAY: Scattered showers before 2 p.m, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 74. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 75. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
