TODAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 115. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. THURSDAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Weather forecast
Taste Traveler
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- One person killed in Camanche UTV crash
- Dead man pulled from Maquoketa River identified
- School Board debates athletic sharing agreements with Prince of Peace
- South Fourth Street Building Collapses
- RISING STAR: Lindsay Morhardt
- RISING STAR: Andy Green
- Holesinger helps Clinton grow, from the concrete up
- Jackie's Ice Cream Shop to Open Soon
- County Supervisors agree to contract with Linn County for juvenile detention and diversion services
- Farewell and thank you
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.