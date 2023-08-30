TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 57. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 92. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Weather forecast
Taste Traveler
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Naeve Family Beef Temporarily Ceases Operations
- Family and Friends Carry on Min's Memory though 29th Annual Walk/Run Canceled
- All Family Discount Opens Clinton Location
- Rebels take care of business in week one, defeat Bellevue 40-16
- Clinton to induct four new members to their Athletic Hall of Fame
- Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Economic Development Authority announce $1.4 million in grant awards
- RISING STAR: Justin Wilkinson
- Clinton's offense stalls as they fall to Davenport Central 21-13 in season opener
- RISING STAR: Hillary Burken
- Morrison man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.