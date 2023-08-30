TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 57. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 92. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tags

Trending Video