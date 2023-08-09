Thursday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
- RISING STARS: Maddasion leads Clinton city government
- Camanche Days kicks off today
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Farewell and thank you
- Clinton officer killed in line of duty 97 years ago
- RISING STAR: Collins reaching for community, professional goals
- 'Be Safe, Be Seen' ride honors Clinton man, promotes bike safety
- 2023 Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year announced
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: Iowa Central House Hotel was first three-story brick building in city
- Caldwell stepping down as Clinton boys wrestling coach
