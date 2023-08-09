Thursday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tags

Trending Video