TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 23. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11

Tags

Trending Video