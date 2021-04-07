TODAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 10 mph. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. SATURDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
