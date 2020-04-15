TODAY: A 20 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 and 11 p.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of snow before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
