TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tags

Trending Video