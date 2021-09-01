TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Weather
Obituaries
COFFEY, Mo. [mdash]John Nelson Eacret, 73, Coffey, MO passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 16, 1947 in Portland, Oregon the son of Earnest and Rachel (Stone) Eacret. On July 7, 2007, he married Joan A. Hughes in Tracy, Missouri. She survives of the home.…
Einar L. Johnson, Jr., 80, of Sabula, died August 29, 2021. At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A private burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Monmouth.
Jodi French, 52, of Thomson, died August 28, 2021. Service will be 10:00am, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Thomson United Methodist Church, burial in Lower York Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Church.
