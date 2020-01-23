TODAY: Snow before 10 a.m., then rain and snow. Patchy fog. High near 36. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. TONIGHT: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Areas of fog before 7 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. SATURDAY: Cloudy, with a high near 36. SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, with a low around 28.
