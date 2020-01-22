TODAY: Snow before 3 p.m., then rain and snow between 3 and 4 p.m., then snow. High near 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. TONIGHT: Snow. Low around 31. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. FRIDAY: Snow likely before noon, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
