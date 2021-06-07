TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lorna N. Lehmkuhl, 74 of Camanche passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at MercyOne - Clinton. The Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Full obituary will be in Thursdays newspaper.
John had a 10-year cancer battle. He graduated from Clinton High in 1958. Survivors include a daughter Robin Niles {Brad} of Meza Az. and a son Thomas {Sandy} of Denver and a sister Alice Hofer {Ronny}, Camanche.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge grants motion to suppress in meth case
- Portions of Clinton streets closed
- Camanche grads awarded diplomas
- Clinton County Sheriff's Office accident reports
- ISU announces spring 2021 Dean's List
- Clinton City Council makes Ward 1 appointment
- Clinton baseball shuts out East Dubuque 10-0 in home opener
- Beau Knows Sports: Max Holy returns to Clinton
- Fulton Dispensary open for recreational cannabis
- Lyons businesses ask Congresswoman for help funding North River Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.