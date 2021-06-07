TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tags

Trending Video