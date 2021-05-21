TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. MONDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

