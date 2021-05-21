TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. MONDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents with no boundaries
- Stop sleeping with your mother-in-law
- Suspect in Breasia Terrell's murder had been paroled weeks earlier
- EV boys track state qualifier use coin-flip, skill to advance
- Chinese educational organization abandons Clinton campus
- FINAL THREE: Camanche schools to announce mascot finalists Monday
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Girl purposely got blue slime on would-be kidnapper's arms
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Clinton woman airlifted after Whiteside County crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.