TODAY: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. WEDNESDAY: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
