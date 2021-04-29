TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers before 8 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

