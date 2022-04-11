TODAY: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. WEDNESDAY: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. High near 71. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

