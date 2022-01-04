TODAY: Patchy blowing snow before 5 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny and cold, with a temperature falling to around 7 by 4 p.m. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -12. FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rodney Clair Dobson, 79, of Green Island, IA, died December 28, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 6 from 5pm to 7pm at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, IA.
Most Popular
Articles
- New owner takes over Legends Sports Bar and Grill
- Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
- Robbins sentenced in meth case
- School districts preparing for OSHA vaccine mandate rules
- Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
- Area land sells for record amount
- Erwin adjusting to new "role" for the Storm
- Camanche employees to receive one-time premium payment
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- 2021: A look back at local sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.