TODAY: Patchy blowing snow before 5 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny and cold, with a temperature falling to around 7 by 4 p.m. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -12. FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

