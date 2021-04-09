TODAY: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. High near 55. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

