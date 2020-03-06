TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tags