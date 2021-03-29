TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 42. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 44. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
