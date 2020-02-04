TODAY: A 20 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Snow likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. THURSDAY: Snow likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
