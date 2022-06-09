TODAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. TONIGHT: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. SATURDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

