TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 54.

Tags

Trending Video