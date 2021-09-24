TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 54.
Weather
Obituaries
Peggy J. "Peg" Schroeder, age 65 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Alverno. Private family services will be held Monday September 27th at the Pape Funeral Home. See Peg's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Lorraine Yvonne Dobson, 70, of Preston, died August 24, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital, in Dubuque, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00pm, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.
Winston Rock, 73, Low Moor, died September 5, 2021. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the service at 3:00 Saturday (Today) at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
