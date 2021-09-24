Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 42F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 42F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.