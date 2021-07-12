TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
THURSDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
