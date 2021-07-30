TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Widespread haze before 9 a.m, then widespread haze after noon. Areas of smoke between 9 and 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. MONDAY NIGHT:Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tags

Trending Video