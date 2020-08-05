TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. SATURDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

