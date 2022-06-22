TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. FRIDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

