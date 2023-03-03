TODAY: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton teen sentenced to 10 years in prison on weapons charge
- Ashford property sale now complete
- Damhoff's 28 points, Pessman's steal help Steamers charge back to defeat Warriors in Regional Final
- Steamers make big shots to beat Pecatonica in Sectional Semifinal
- MercyOne completes acquisition of Genesis
- GET TO KNOW GROW CLINTON: Business plans must include thorough building analysis
- Clinton man gets federal prison for meth charges
- North River Drive, riverfront study on tonight's council agenda
- LyondellBasell donates equipment to CCC
- Three promoted at First Central State Bank
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.