TODAY: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

