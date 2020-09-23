TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

