TODAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and storms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Larry Petersen, 77, of Clinton passed away May 23, 2021 at home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Lemke Funeral Homes.
