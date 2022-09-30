TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 68. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

