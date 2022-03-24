TODAY: A 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 42. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tags

Trending Video