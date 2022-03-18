Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.