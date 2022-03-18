TODAY: Rain and snow likely before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.  TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 63. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. MONDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tags

Trending Video