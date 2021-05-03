TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 63. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tags

Trending Video