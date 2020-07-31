TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tags