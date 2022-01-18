TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 8 by 5 p.m. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny and cold, with a high near 8. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -9. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 14. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

