TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Trending Video