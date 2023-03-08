TODAY: Snow, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 38. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. TONIGHT: Snow before 10 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then snow likely. Low around 30. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. FRIDAY: Snow likely before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow likely after 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tags

Trending Video